Fl Entertainment: Weekly Share Transactions

Paris – 5 September 202 3

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 28 August to 1 September 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code
2023-08-28 BUY 10 9.000000 90.00 XAMS
2023-08-28 SELL 10 9.050000 90.50 XAMS
2023-08-29 BUY 56 9.000000 504.00 XAMS
2023-08-29 SELL 70 9.050000 633.50 XAMS
2023-08-30 BUY 10 9.000000 90.00 XAMS
2023-08-30 SELL 23 9.050000 208.15 XAMS
2023-08-31 BUY 4 9.000000 36.00 XAMS
2023-09-01 SELL 1 9.100000 9.10 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

Agenda

Q3 2023 results: 9 November 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 –

Press Relations

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

