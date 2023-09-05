Mro Europe Celebrates 25 Years Of Gathering The Mro Community At The Rai Amsterdam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Aviation Week Network's MRO Europe (#MROE), the largest gathering of the aviation aftermarket community in Europe, will be held October 17-19 at the RAI Amsterdam, celebrating its 25th year of the event.
With more than 450 exhibitors, 9,000 attendees from 86 countries, 40+ expert speakers, and a senior level attendee profile from airlines, OEMs, MROs, suppliers, lessors, and service providers, MRO Europe provides genuine opportunities for those looking to do business in the commercial aviation aftermarket. More than 900 vetted buyers from airline operators and engine/aircraft lessors will be represented at the event, both as speakers at the conference and as attendees to the exhibition.
The senior level conference, happening October 17-18, will give attendees a chance to hear from industry experts and join a C-level audience in debating the future of the industry. The sessions are a mix of presentations and panel discussions on the industry's hottest topics such as supply chain struggles, inflation, workforce challenges and capacity shortages.
The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives including speakers from Aer Lingus, Air Europa Air France KLM, Heston Airlines, Iberia, Wizz Air, and more.
The sold-out exhibition hall, open October 18-19, features content at the free-to-attend Go Live! Theatre, with two full days of sessions on the exhibition floor. 450+ exhibitors represent all levels of the supply chain and feature solution providers from around the globe. For a full list of exhibitors, see here.
“MRO Europe is the largest event of its kind in the region and offers attendees unparalleled access to buyers and other decision makers, as well as insight on the unique challenges facing the industry,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network.“We are expecting our largest number of both attendees and exhibitors in the history of this event.”
See here to register for MRO Europe: .
Platinum Sponsors include HEICO, Precision Aviation Group (PAG), Pratt & Whitney, and StandardAero. See here for a full list of MRO Europe Sponsors.
Exhibition Hall hours are:
.Wednesday, October 18, 9:30-17:30
.Thursday, October 19, 9:30-16:00.
Conference hours are:
.Tuesday, October 17, 9:30–17:45
.Wednesday, October 18, 9:30-15:15
