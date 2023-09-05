Giddy Vibes Unveils Unique Christmas Holiday Pyjama Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Holiday pyjamas for the whole family We're excited to introduce our unique holiday pyjama collection, designed to make your festive celebrations even more special.” - VanePeel, FounderBRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, Giddy Vibes is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest holiday pyjama collection. Designed to bring joy and comfort the collection features a range of unique pyjama styles, including Beach Holiday pyjamas, Christmas pyjamas for individuals with sensory sensitivities, and uniquely Australian Christmas prawn pyjamas.
Beach Holiday Pyjamas
The Palm Beach Holiday pyjamas feature coastal-inspired designs and are made from comfortable, breathable fabrics that are perfect for warm-weather holidays.
Christmas Pyjamas for Sensory Sensitivities
The Palm Beach Christmas pyjama collection was also designed to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. The cool calming colours and muted tones are a suitable alternative to the loud prints you normally see at Christmas, meaning more families can participate in the matching pyjama experience. These pyjamas have been thoughtfully designed with soft 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and non-toxic dyes.
Uniquely Australian Matching Pyjama Sets
Celebrate the holiday season in a truly Australian way with the unique Christmas Prawn pyjama sets . The playful one-of-a-kind design features vibrant prawns adorned with Santa hats.
Thoughtful Designs
Giddy Vibes has one of the largest collections of matching holiday pyjamas, with 17 sizes ranging from newborn to nanny. The weight of the fabric has been carefully considered to allow everyone to wear them with confidence over the entire Christmas period, not just for one quick photo. The women's pyjamas have buttons down the front for all those breastfeeding women, and the men's PJs include a dialled-down version.
Quality and Sustainability
Giddy Vibes is committed to using high-quality fabrics and designs so that the Holiday pyjamas last more than one season. Made in Australia by industry veterans, these pyjamas are not fast-fashion garments, but ones to don again or even pass down through the family.
Ordering Details
The stylish holiday pyjamas are available now for order on the website at . Be sure to check out the sizing guides, as well as any special promotions or discounts available. To ensure delivery before the holiday season, please place your order by 1 December 2023.
About Giddy Vibes
Giddy Vibes offers matching holiday pyjamas for the whole family - from newborn to nanny. Passionate about creating stylish, comfortable clothing that celebrates inclusivity and brings people together, Giddy Vibes' holiday pyjama collection embodies their commitment to quality, sustainability, and festive joy.
For more information about Giddy Vibes and our holiday pyjama collection, please visit .
