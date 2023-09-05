Cerebral Palsy Market Size, Share, Trends And Epidemiology Report 2023-2033

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the cerebral palsy market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of varitherapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the cerebral palsy market.

The 7 major cerebral palsy markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.64% during 2023-2033. The growing instances of prenatal, perinatal, and postnatal brain damage are primarily augmenting the cerebral palsy market. Furthermore, the rising cases of maternal health factors, including infections, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, etc., which can increase the risk of developing cerebral palsy in the child, are also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating utilization of varimedications, such as baclofen, botulinum toxin injections, anticonvulsants, etc., to treat specific symptoms like muscle spasticity and seizures is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the increasing preference for the selective dorsal rhizotomy, in which the sensory nerve roots in the spinal cord are selectively cut to decrease spasticity and enhance mobility, as a treatment option is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, several leading market players are making extensive investments to develop novel diagnostic devices that can help in identifying anatomical abnormalities in the brain associated with the disease, which is anticipated to propel the cerebral palsy market in the coming years.

. United States

. Germany

. France

. United Kingdom

. Italy

. Spain

. Japan

. Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

. Historical, current, and future performance of the cerebral palsy market

. Historical, current, and future performance of varitherapeutic categories in the market

. Sales of varidrugs across the cerebral palsy market

. Reimbursement scenario in the market

. In-market and pipeline drugs

