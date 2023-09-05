South Sudan highly keen on making peace in Sudan

(MENAFN) South Sudan’s administration is highly keen on making peace between the fighting sides in adjacent Sudan, as stated by South Sudan’s Cabinet minister.



Martin Elia Lomuro declared that it was in the benefits of South Sudan to figure out the dilemma in Sudan.



South Sudanese Leader Salva Kiir “is the only person who has intimacy and knowledge about Sudan and can find a solution to the Sudanese crisis," Lomuro declared on Monday following Kiir encountered with guest Sudanese president Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who attained the capital Juba on Monday.



He further stated that Kiir is reliable to contemplate on the crisis in Sudan, and that he has a settlement available to solve the war.



Following the gathering, Sudan's functioning Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq informed journalists: "We in Sudan feel that South Sudan is the best country to meditate the conflict in Sudan, because we have been one country for so long and we know each other, we know the problems and we know our needs".

