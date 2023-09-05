Titanium Dioxide Market Is Poised To Reach Us$ 32 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 19 billion by 2022, up from US$ 18 billion in 2021, or a 5.5% annual rise. The sector is anticipated to reach US$ 32 billion by 2032.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The world market for titanium dioxide is highly competitive. More than 60% of the market is accounted for by top companies like Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions, and Tronox. On sustainable pricing based on overall business value, businesses are collaborating with customers. In order to meet consumer demand, major firms are also enhancing the manufacturing process through capacity growth. According to estimates, the market will gain capacity between 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes annually.

Paints & Coatings to Proliferate, Infrastructure Construction Spending to Act as Growth Lever



The paints & coatings segment led the titanium dioxide industry in 2018, covering a total share of more than 60%.

The paints & coatings industry consumed an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of titanium dioxide in 2019. Due to its durability and clear characteristics, titanium dioxide is significantly being used in automotive paints.

The high refractive index makes it ideal for vehicle pigments. Rising infrastructure spending in developing countries is proving to be a decisive factor driving the demand for coatings, which is expected to draw extensive capital within the titanium dioxide market.

Increasing product utilization in the redecoration and refurbishment sectors as a whitening component is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the titanium dioxide industry over the coming decade.

Key Segments Covered in the Titanium Dioxide Industry Survey

By Grade



Anatase Rutile

By Application



Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetics Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape



Global titanium dioxide market is consolidated in nature. Leading players such as Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions and Tronox account for more than 60% market share. Companies are working with customers on sustainable pricing based on total business value. Also, leading players are engaged in improving manufacturing circuit through capacity expansion to encounter consumer demand. It is estimated that the market will experience capacity addition of 200,000 to 300,000 Tons every year.

Key players in the Titanium Dioxide Market



Tronox Limited

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Cristal, Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries Inc.

Argex Titanium Inc. The Chemours Company

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions





Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Per capita consumption of titanium dioxide in China is about 1.1 kilograms per year, compared with 2.7 kilograms for Western Europe and the United States

In terms of revenue, paints & coatings is the leading application in the global titanium dioxide market with more than 1.4x growth, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period

Plastic segment will grow 1.7X during the forecast years. This can be attributed to benefits such as enhanced heat resistance, light resistance and weather resistance of plastic products, protecting plastic products from invasion of UV Rays, improving the mechanical capacity and electrical performance of plastic products

East Asia is a leading contributor in the supply and demand of titanium dioxide supported by low cost of production and increased use of titanium dioxide in variend uses and in major emerging economies such as Japan, China and South Korea. Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock. Rutile will witness healthy single digit growth of more than 4% during the forecast.

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: