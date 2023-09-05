Three Killed As Navy Chopper Crashes In Pakistan's Gwadar

A Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed during a routine training mission in Gwadar. The Director General of Public Relations (Navy) confirmed the incident, stating that three crew members died.

“A Pakistan Navy helicopter, engaged in a regular training mission, encountered an accident in the Gwadar area. Three crew members embraced Shahadat during the incident,” according to the Director General of Public Relations cited by the Dawn.

A spokesperson mentioned that the helicopter crashed in-flight, possibly due to a technical fault. No additional information was given.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed condolences for the lives lost in the helicopter crash and offered prayers to the grieving families.

Meanwhile, Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti admired the couragesoldiers who sacrificed while serving their duties. He offered his prayers for the souls of the fallen soldiers and extended his sympathies to their grieving families.

“The sacrifices made by the armed forces for the sake of the country and nation will always be remembered,” he said.

Over the last year, this marks the third helicopter crash incident. In the previinstances, last September saw six servicemen losing their lives in a chopper crash in the small town of Khost, while a month earlier, another crash during flood relief operations in Balochistan claimed the lives of six service members, including a high-ranking military commander.