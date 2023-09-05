Kim Jong Un may gather with Putin in Russia

(MENAFN) North Korean president Kim Jong Un is anticipated to encounter with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin in September to talk over the possibility of supporting Moscow with arms to back its conflict in Ukraine, based on a statement.



Kim is probably going to take a trip from the capital Pyongyang by protected train to Vladivostok on Russia’s east coast, A US-based news agency declared, quoting US as well as associated sources.



"Both leaders would be on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run Sept. 10 to 13," it quoted the representatives as saying.



The possible trip took place days following the White House stated that Russia as well as North Korea are "actively advancing" vague weapons discussions.



White House National Security Council representative John Kirby stated that US intelligence proposes that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu called in his trip to North Korea in July for Pyongyang to offer the Kremlin with weaponry ammo as Russia looks for "significant quantities and multiple types of munitions" for usage in Ukraine.

