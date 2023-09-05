Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Is Estimated At Us$ 13.1 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Unsaturated polyester resin, a thermoset polymer, is utilised as a matrix in composites for use in a variety of business sectors, including aerospace and marine. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) are a common option in a variety of industries thanks to their distinctive qualities, which include good water resistance, transparency, high strength modulus, and room temperature cure capacity.

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global unsaturated polyester resin market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product



DCPD

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic Others

End-Use



Building & Construction

Tanks & Pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial Stones Others

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Study

· The most common product category is DCPD – UPR, which stands for Dicyclopentadiene Unsaturated Polyester. Due to growing applications in big, glass-fibre reinforced plastic items, the category accounts for more than 35% of the entire market value.

· Isophthalic products have the fastest rate of growth among all product types due to their increased flexibility and tensile strength. Through 2029, the market for isophthalic products will expand at a brisk 6.5% CAGR.

· The end-use market for building and construction is the most lucrative for producers of unsaturated polyester resin. The sector currently accounts for more than 26% of market revenues and is projected to rise 1.4 times between 2019 and 2029.





· Marine, transportation, and artificial stones are profitable end-use categories for market participants. The most lucrative of these is transport, with an amazing 7.2% CAGR during the projection period.

