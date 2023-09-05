Canes And Crutches Market Reach A Market Value Of Us$ 1.42 Billion By 2033 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Canes and Crutches market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

Worldwide demand for canes and crutches is projected to increase at 3.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 with the market currently valued at US$ 975.9 million . As such, the global canes and crutches market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.42 billion by 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



Cardinal Health Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Ergoactives

DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

BeMedical

NOVA Medical Products

Sunrise Medical Medline Industries Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prime cane and crutch suppliers are focusing on launching new and innovative products that are integrated with smart technologies to meet the changing demand of consumers and patients across the world.

CAN Mobilities, a company founded with the mission to advance human mobility announced the launch of CAN Go in May 2022. The new product is a smart cane that combines advanced sensors with mobile and web interfaces to help people with mobility issues while being safe and independent.

Key Segments of Canes and Crutches Industry Research



By Product :



Canes





Folding Canes





Quad Canes



Offset Canes



Crutches





Axillary Crutches



Forearm Crutches

Accessories

By Distribution Channel :



Hospital Pharmacies



Medical Retail Stores

Online Stores

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

