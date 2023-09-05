Corrugated Boxes Market Trends From 2023 To 2032 X Herald

The Corrugated Boxes Market was valued at USD 145,074.17Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 0.10% by 2032.

Key Drivers of Corrugated Boxes Market:

E-commerce Growth: The rise of online shopping has led to increased demand for corrugated boxes for packaging and shipping products to consumers. As e-commerce continues to expand, so does the need for packaging solutions.

Sustainability Concerns: Increasing environmental awareness has prompted businesses and consumers to favor eco-friendly packaging materials. Corrugated boxes are recyclable and biodegradable, making them a sustainable choice compared to non-recyclable alternatives.

Rise in Demand for Customization: Businesses often require customized packaging to differentiate their products and enhance branding. Corrugated boxes can be easily customized in terms of size, design, and printing, meeting the demand for personalized packaging.

Expansion of Retail Sector: Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as supermarkets and grocery stores, use corrugated boxes for in-store displays and storage. The growth of the retail sector contributes to the demand for these boxes.

Industrial and Manufacturing Needs: Many industries, including automotive, electronics, and food and beverage, rely on corrugated boxes for packaging and transporting their products within supply chains. As these industries expand, so does the demand for corrugated packaging.

Key Company

International Paper

.WestRock (RockTenn)

.Smurfit Kappa Group

.Rengo

.SCA

.Georgia-Pacific

.Mondi Group

.Inland Paper

.Oji

.Cascades

.Alliabox International (Alliance)

.DS Smith

.Packaging Corporation of America

.Bingxin Paper

.SAICA

.Shanying Paper

.Rossmann

.BBP (Alliance)

.YFY

.Cheng Loong Corp

.Stora Enso

.THIMM

.Hexing Packing

.Europac Group

.Long Chen Paper

.KapStone

.Salfo Group

.Come Sure Group

.Jingxing Paper

.PMPGC

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Single Corrugated

.Double Corrugated

.Triple Corrugated

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Food and Beverage

.Electronics and Home Appliance

.Consumer Good

.Pharmaceutical Industry

.Other

Competitive Landscape:

The global Corrugated Boxes market is highly competitive and consists of leading regional and global market players. These players employ a wide range of strategic methods to maintain or enhance their competitive position. Some of the common strategies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, franchising, and licensing.

Corrugated Boxes Market Segment by Region:



Geographically, the Corrugated Boxes market is segmented into the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Economic overview of the major geographies and their impact on the overall industry growth are encompassed in the report.

Consumption growth rate and market share of each region are provided over the forecast period. Information about the growth opportunities for the players with their base in these regions has been specified.

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

