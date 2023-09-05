Breast Imaging Technologies Market To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 6.6 Billion By 2027 X Herald

Nearly half of all women over the age of 62 are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Breast imaging technologies are used by doctors and cancer surgeons to determine the form, cell makeup, and tumor staof the breast. Breast imaging has proved essential in locating cancer cells and tumors, which has contributed to a decrease in the death rate from breast-related disorders worldwide.

The use of ionizing and non-ionizing radiation for the diagnosis of cancer has resulted in considerable advancements in breast imaging technology in recent years. As more health-conscipeople use sophisticated ultrasound technology and early diagnostic treatments, it is anticipated that the death rate will decline. Rapid technical advancements in breast screening, an increase in conferences organized globally to raise awareness of the benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and rising public and private investment levels all contribute to the market's expansion.

Rising Demand for Diagnosis of Breast-related Abnormalities

Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, predicts that from 2022 to 2027, sales of breast imaging technology will grow at a CAGR of 7%.

Breast cancer risk has greatly grown in recent years as a result of factors like the widespread use of hormone replacement therapy after menopause, numerreproductive issues, and hormonal changes. Breast cancer screening and diagnosis are getting more and more popular internationally as a result of the rising incidence of breast cancer.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· Through 2027, the market for breast imaging technologies is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7%.

· The current market value for breast imaging technologies is US$ 4.7 billion.

· Over the course of the forecast, it is expected that the Canadian market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

· From 2022 to 2027, the demand for non-ionizing technologies is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%.





· Through 2027, the market in Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Segments of Breast Imaging Technologies Industry Research



By Type :



Ionizing Technologies

Non-ionizing Technologies

By End User :



Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Breast Care Centers

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Leading companies are putting more effort into research and development to create innovative breast imaging technologies. Top market participants are focused on the development of hybrid imaging systems.

For instance,



GE Healthcare and partnered with the National Cancer Center Singapore. By utilizing artificial intelligence and word processing, this collaboration aims to encourage the prospect of more customized cancer treatment alternatives while also giving patients the chance to analyze clinically important information. In 2022, a novel breast imaging modality was introduced by Seno Medical. Using non-invasive ultrasound technology this system assists doctors in identifying benign and malignant breast lesions and provides data on breast lesions in real-time.

Competitive Landscape

Well-established organizations are implementing innovations and enhancements to improve breast cancer services as the healthcare sector looks for new strategies to provide access to high-quality care. Mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market presence by launching new items and minimizing the adverse effects of the treatments due to technological advancements and product improvements.

For instance :

In 2020, Hologic, Inc. revealed the commercial availability of its AI detection tool to assist radiologists in finding tumors in breast tomosynthesis images. The company claims that it will improve patient experience and enhance cancer diagnosis.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global breast imaging technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (ionizing technologies, non-ionizing technologies) and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, breast care centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

