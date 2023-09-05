Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:51 GMT

Not Burning, Drowning: Why Outdoor Festivals Like Burning Man Are Reeling From Extreme Weather


9/5/2023 3:15:17 AM
Author: Andrew King

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Climate activists lined the road to this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada to call out the“privileged mindset” of the Silicon Valley types who flock there – and the waste involved in creating a temporary city in the desert.

The Conversation

MENAFN05092023000199003603ID1107007074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search