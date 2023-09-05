Bank Negara Malaysia Likely To Keep Opr At 3%Octafx



Headline inflation in Malaysia declined to 2% in July, according to the Monetary and Financial Developments by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).



The domestic financial market and the ringgit exchange rate were driven primarily by expectations that theFederal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle was nearing an end.



The Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) is unlikely to be raised at the next meeting, as the Malaysian economy is growing steadily.

If the Monetary Policy Committee leaves the rate unchanged, USDMYR could hit 4.50004.5500.



