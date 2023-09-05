Qualisense Signs Five-Year Deal With Global Manufacturing Leader, Johnson Electric

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Johnson Electric Group is a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components. It serves a broad range of industries including Automotive, Smart Metering, Medical Devices, Business Equipment, Home Automation, Ventilation, White Goods, Power Tools, and Lawn & Garden Equipment. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employs over 35,000 individuals in 22 countries worldwide. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 179). For further information, please visit:



About QualiSense

QualiSense was founded in 2021 in partnership by Johnson Electric and Cortica to develop a groundbreaking augmented AI platform that processes non-labelled production data to train itself to detect defective parts with minimal user guidance. QualiSense mission is to deliver a fast and scalable universally accessible augmented AI platform for production quality assurance. The platform significantly reduces the cost and time required to deploy automated inspection systems and autonomously adapts to production and environmental changes with minimal human intervention. QualiSense is a software-only solution designed from the ground up for the production floor, offering high throughput and easily integrates with any camera system for retrofitting to existing or new production lines. QualiSense has several production systems serving top automotive OEMs,18 patents pending and 14 in the pipeline.

