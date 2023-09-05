Klevv Launches All New Cras C910 Lite M.2 Ssd

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to 'Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution'. The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer variproduct portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit



.



ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid-state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit



.



KLEVV