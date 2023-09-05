Zjld Group Been Included In The Hang Seng Composite Index And Nine Other Indexes

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhenjiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's prime production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the Silver Award of the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the 'Three Great Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou', along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was admitted by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the four baijiu brands served at China's national banquets.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2022, the Company was deemed the fourth-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four major baijiu brands in China, including Zhenjiu, Lidu, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikaixiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic recipes and classical flavours. It strives to develop a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



