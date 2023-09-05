Hot, Dry Weather To Continue In J&K: Met

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weather department here on Tuesday forecast mainly“hot and dry” weather and said that the chances of rainfall were“very less” in Jammu and Kashmir for next two weeks.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that hot and dry weather was expected during the next 24 hours.
He said that no large change was expected in days ahead and weather was likely to stay“mainly dry” from September 6-11.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Mainly clear and dry is expected. A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places on certain occasions, although chances are very less,” he said.
Overall, he said there's no forecast of any major rain and snowfall for the next two weeks.“Subdued rainfall will continue for another two weeks in J&K and Ladakh.” Read Also Unusual Weather Pattern Kashmir's Extreme Dry Spell
He said weather remains favorable for“harvesting of crops and outdoor activities.”
As regards temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 16.8°C, Qazigund 15.0°C, Pahalgam 10.7°C, Kupwara town 16.3°C, Kokernag 13.6°C, Gulmarg 11.2°C, Jammu 19.0°C, Banihal 14.7°C, Batote 14.2°C, Katra 16.6°C and Bhaderwah 16.8°C.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05092023000215011059ID1107007049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.