Hot, Dry Weather To Continue In J&K: Met

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that hot and dry weather was expected during the next 24 hours.

He said that no large change was expected in days ahead and weather was likely to stay“mainly dry” from September 6-11.

“Mainly clear and dry is expected. A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places on certain occasions, although chances are very less,” he said.

Overall, he said there's no forecast of any major rain and snowfall for the next two weeks.“Subdued rainfall will continue for another two weeks in J&K and Ladakh.”

He said weather remains favorable for“harvesting of crops and outdoor activities.”

As regards temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 16.8°C, Qazigund 15.0°C, Pahalgam 10.7°C, Kupwara town 16.3°C, Kokernag 13.6°C, Gulmarg 11.2°C, Jammu 19.0°C, Banihal 14.7°C, Batote 14.2°C, Katra 16.6°C and Bhaderwah 16.8°C.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now