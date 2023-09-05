Threat To Ukraine's Port Infrastructure Remains Following Erdogan-Putin Talks - Army Spox

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, the press officer for Operational Command South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, this practice and the conclusions of analysts are correct – when Russia sees no success in any direction of their efforts, they resort to such fire terror. (...) We monitored their activities and preparatory work ahead of that important meeting, we saw a powerful overnight attack in two waves in the south of Odregion. It sent a clear message in the appropriate direction, where the 'grain corridor' functions, which is an irritant for the dictator. That is why we state the fact that there remains a threat to the port and civil infrastructure, as well as grain, as the enemy did not get what they wanted," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, September 4, the presidents of Turkey and Russia failed to reach an agreement at a meeting in Sochi regarding Moscow's fulfillment of the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the agreement's revival.