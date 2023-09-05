No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted In Black Sea

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The [enemy's] naval group is remaining deployed. They usually keep 10 warships. Now, there is exactly that number of them in the Black Sea and one warship in the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers were taken to home stations,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, in the Kinburn Spit direction, Russians occasionally show their presence and continue shelling settlements, targeting the places where agricultural crops may be kept.