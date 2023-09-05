Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 57 Times, Child Injured

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian invaders used mortars, artillery, tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements and warehouse premises in a grain reception center in the Beryslav district.

Following Russian attacks, a child was reported injured.

A reminder that an 11-year-old boy was injured in Russia's shelling of the Kherson region's village of Soniachne.