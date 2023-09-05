Iran Looking For Solutions To Break Deadlock In Nuclear Talks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The current
Iranian government (which has been in power since August 2021) is
looking for solutions to negotiate with thein order to break
the deadlock on the country's nuclear program, Trend reports.
As indicated in the analytical article of Iranian Khabaronline
agency, within this framework, in the first stage, the Iranian
government reached an agreement with theon the exchange of
prisoners against the background of the nuclear talks. In return,
thehas agreed to unblock Iran's assets frozen in abroad due to
the sanctions, and Iran's nuclear activities are intended to be
continued at the level agreed upon by theand in a limited
manner.
"The exchange of prisoners between Iran and theand the
agreement on a number of mentioned issues can be considered a
mini-agreement between the two countries. However, this agreement
is contrary to the strategic plan of action adopted by the Iranian
parliament for the economic development of Iran and the protection
of the rights of the Iranian people. Because this plan envisages
limiting Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of US
sanctions against Iran," said the agency.
The article notes that any agreement that will lead to the
well-being of the Iranian people becomes a certain hope in the
country. However, until there is a comprehensive agreement such as
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), such short-term or
mini-agreements cannot be trusted.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil
exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent
On January 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation
of JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China,
the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, theannounced its
withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November
of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the
JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019
and a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called
INSTEX was formed.
On May 8, 2019, Iran announced ceasing to fulfill its
commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as
stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories
that have not fulfilled their obligations.
On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its
commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and
the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as
stated in the deal.
On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment
to enrich uranium, using next-generation centrifuges and not to mix
it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of
reducing commitments in JCPOA.
On November 5, 2019, Iran announced to have taking the fourth
step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear
agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at
the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the
number of its commitments within JCPOA.