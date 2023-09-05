Ace & Company's Buyout Strategy Maintains Brisk Investment Pace, Completing Five New Investments In 2023



ACE Buyout IV (Fund IV), launched in 2020, closed its twenty-ninth and final investment in Q2 of this year, completing its investment deployment on schedule. Fund IV is generating top quartile performance relative to peer global funds1. ACE Buyout V (Fund V) held its first closing in Q2 2023 and immediately began deploying capital. Fund V has completed two investments since its first close. The team maintains an active pipeline and expects to close several additional opportunities through the year as it deploys Fund V.

ACE launched its Buyout Co-Investment Strategy in 2012 to invest across the landscape of buyout investment opportunities. ACE Buyout leverages its team's deep sponsor network and sector expertise while harnessing intellectual capital across ACE's variglobal businesses.

"The company's strategy as a co-investor allows it to generate a large volume of transaction opportunities and be very agile in executing them, regardless of market environments," says Rob Callahan, Head of ACE's Buyout Strategy. "Although deal volume across private markets dropped 20 to 30 percent in the first half of the year, ACE's deal volume has actually increased, as we fill the hole created by the withdrawal of varicapital providers."



ACE's programmatic investment approach led to over one hundred investments completed over the last ten years, resulting in a consistent deployment schedule year after year. More importantly, ACE continues to generate investment exits that provide much-needed distributions to investors in today's low liquidity environment.

ACE & Company as a whole continues to remain active. In June, the firm held a highly successful seventh edition of the Global Investment Forum titled "New World, New Choices," partnering with Citi Private Bank. The Forum welcomed former French President François Hollande alongside over 350 members of ACE's partner network to discuss investing, politics, and the opportunities presented by the current economic environment.

1Quartile based on Preqin 2020 vintage buyout fund benchmark

ACE & Company (ACE), founded in 2005, is a global Private Equity and Venture Capital Group with over $1.7bn in assets across Secondaries, Buyout, Ventures, and Investment Solutions. Headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, New York, and Cairo, ACE delivers performance across private markets by adding strategic value to investors, portfolio companies, and sourcing partners.

Contacts:

Elia Innamorati, Investor Relations

[email protected]

phone: +41 22 311 33 33

Logo -

SOURCE ACE & Company