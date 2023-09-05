Qover Secures Fca Authorisation License

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following seven years of active operations in the UK market, this achievement ensures Qover's continued growth across the continent post-Brexit and underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence. Continue Reading
Qover obtains full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority
The granted license marks a significant
post-Brexit milestone in the insurtech's journey, enhancing its standing in both the European and UK landscapes. It empowers Qover to operate under a fully regulated framework, in alignment with the highest industry standards and stringent requirements set by regulatory authorities.
"Securing the FCA license is a testament to our strong commitment to delivering excellence," said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover. "We've been working diligently in the UK over the past few years, and this license marks a pivotal moment in solidifying our positioning in the market and fueling our growth in the years ahead. Additionally, we are committed to collaborating with market-leading risk carriers to protect our partners and their customers."
"This accomplishment solidifies Qover's role as a trusted partner for businesses and their valued customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions," said Caroline
Hanotiau, General Counsel at Qover. "At
Qover, we firmly believe in the power of collective effort. I take immense pride in witnessing our team's dedication and customer-centric approach throughout this journey."
Learn more about
Qover .
Note to the editors
About Qover:
Qover is an insurtech that adds tailored cover to a company's digital experience, enriching their value proposition and driving the user behaviours that fuel growth.
Qover's modular embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to over 3 million users across 32 European countries, and works with longstanding partners like Revolut, Deliveroo, Canyon, Monese, Cowboy, NIO and many others.
Photo -
SOURCE Qover
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107006981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.