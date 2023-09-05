Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian East Of Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Sept. 5 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was killed and another was critically wounded by Israeli forces during an early Tuesday raid into the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm, according to a medical source.
A statement by the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital said that a 21-year-old Palestinian from the Nur Shams camp was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli live bullets.
Large forces of the occupation army, backed by two military bulldozers, stormed the camp, stationed in Al-Mahjar neighborhood, raided a number of citizens' homes, and then set up sniper posts on their rooftops.
Additionally, violent confrontations erupted between locals and the occupation soldiers, who fired live bullets and toxic gas canisters at them.
