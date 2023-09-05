Ai Algorithm Profiles Entire Global Ai Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AiiA's analytics drive AI insights, shaping strategies amid explosive growth. Navigating intricate landscapes, we empower the global progress with data-driven smarts and cutting-edge innovation.” - AI Industry AnalyticsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The first and largest profiling of the global AI industry has been released today by AI Industry Analytics (AiiA) , a specialized subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group. Constituting an end-to-end source of AI industry analytics, market intelligence and strategic insights, AiiA combines the power of sophisticated industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled solutions in real time on the exponentially expanding AI economy.
AiiA provided part of the underlying data as their contribution to Global AI Ecosystem , an open-source platform which includes interactive mindmaps, databases and profiles of 50,000 companies, 20,000 investors, 2,000 AI leaders, 2,500 R&D hubs, and 300 governmental organisations classified by region and sector.
Alongside this platform, AiiA's has also released its Global AI Economy Size Assessment Report, a comprehensive assessment of the Global AI Economy, projecting the global AI economy to surpass USD 34 trillion by 2027, up from USD 20 trillion in 2023. The report's figures encompass a composition of major financial metrics related to publicly traded corporations, private equity companies and investors comprising the AI industry, as well as economic considerations relating to hubs and government-funded projects. This approach allows for a more realistic assessment of the true impact of AI on the global economy, and a more data-driven understanding of the actual size of the global AI industry.
The open-source platform is further complemented by an AI Industry Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard for professional users seeking deeper, more specific and more customizable insights and sofisticated analytical capabilities, including interactive, searchable and filterable databases of companies, investors and funding rounds, AI Technology Forecasting, Automated SWOT Analysis and AI-Driven Smart-Matching.
Global AI Ecosystem is designed to serve as a maximally international and non-profit virtual environment infrastructure for AI knowledge, analytics and community matching. Supported by AiiA, the platform features ecosystemic analytics, open-source libraries, mindmaps, and community building tools and resources. The platform's AI Knowledge Hub contains searchable data and libraries of the newest AI tools, APIs, educational courses, media resources, books, conferences and communities. It also offers real-time AI news feeds and forums where users can create their own accounts, interact with each other, and participate in forums, discussions and collaborations.
AiiA also provided support and resources for the development of Philanthropy.International, an open-source platform for knowledge generation, community building and impact-matching in the Global Philanthropy Ecosystem. AiiA plans to assist Philanthropy.International in its continued prioritization of Techno-Philanthropy agenda, and to help it build a functional bridge with the Global AI Ecosystem platform. The philanthropy industry was chosen as the first sector to apply AiiA's industry ecosystem mapping capabilities due to AI's tremendpotential to maximize social impact, efficiency, transparency and accountability.
Further project launches and releases are expected in the coming weeks and months, including:
● dedicated landscape analyses and ecosystem sub-platforms focused on the impact of AI in a number of specific industrial domains, applications and sectors, including Finance, BioTech and SpaceTech
regional AI ecosystem platforms encompassing US, Canada, UK, Europe and Asia
● an AI Governance Analytics portal, containing sophisticated analytics on the international AI policy and governance landscape, containing key insights as well as rankings of AI governmental policy, legislation, national strategies, key players and more
● an AI Industry Rankings and Benchmarks Platform, featuring a comprehensive suite of AI industry rankings and benchmarks across industry, science, technology, policy, investment and geography, further enhanced by macroparametric tech and finance analysis
● a Custom Solutions area for professional counterparties seeking access to tangible, data driven forecasting and proprietary analytics services including investment landscape mapping, domain-specific industry profiling, due diligence, competitive and SWOT analysis and technology development monitoring.
Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, commented:“AiiA is not just a source of AI market intelligence, and the Global AI Ecosystem is not just a platform; it is a testament to Deep Knowledge Group's belief in the transformative power of AI - the ultimate meta-technology, capable of stabilizing, de-risking and accelerating progress in countless tech industries and non-commercial domains (such as Techno-Philanthropy). The launch of these projects represents our dedication to advancing the AI industry, its structuring and commoditization, nurturing talent, encouraging greater technological access, promoting more balanced, democratised and fair collaboration, and propellinginto a future where AI-driven solutions benefit global society as a whole - from citizens to national economies.”
The growth of the AI industry in 2023 alone was already tremendous, and the further inflection point which we are witnessing right now is only the beginning. This exponential growth constitutes an era-defining and epoch-making challenge to strategic decision making. AI Industry Analytics was designed explicitly for the purpose of managing these challenges, and delivering relevant analytics, monitoring, benchmarking and forecasting in the face of AI's imminent, explosive and inevitable upward development, diversification and complexification.
About AI Industry Analytics (AiiA)
AI Industry Analytics is an end-to-end specialized solution for AI industry market intelligence and strategic insights, combining the power of deep analytics and industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled recommendations in real time. As a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, AiiA uses sophisticated approaches for mapping, comprehensive analysis and long-term forecasting of all domains within the AI industry, including science, technology, investment, finance and policy.
About Global AI Ecosystem
Global AI Ecosystem is an innovative, open-access, and non-profit platform designed to foster knowledge and collaboration within the AI Industry. Providing access to advanced analytics, open-source libraries, interactive mindmaps, and community building infrastructure, its aim is to promote efficient cooperation and discussion among a variety of stakeholders, including companies, investors, non-profits, academic labs, R&D hubs, governmental bodies, and policy makers.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
