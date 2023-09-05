Asia E-Learning Market To Reach $162.15 Billion By 2030, To See Incredible Growth During The Forecast Period

Asia E-Learning Market

Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic and surge in adoption of smart phones & cellular technology drive the growth of the e-learning market..

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia E-learning Market was estimated at $38.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $162.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 207 Pages) at:

Remote learning trends enforced by the pandemic and rise in adoption of smartphone and cellular technology are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia E-learning market. On the other hand, lower interaction with fellow learners and peers and need for higher self-motivation and proper time management skills among learners impede the growth to some extent. However, time and cost-effective of e-learning and more personalized learning prospects are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia e-learning market has established a positive correlation strongly supported by four major factors including technology, government initiatives, blended learning, and penetration rate.

➢The shutdown of colleges, schools, and other learning mediums during COVID-19 pandemic created multiple opportunities for e-learning, thereby increasing its adoption among the people.

For Report Customization:

The Asia E-learning market is analyzed across provider, mode, courses, and end user. Based on provider, the content segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The services segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on mode, the cloud segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. In addition, the same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also studies on-premise segment.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the market. Simultaneously, the market across India would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

By region, the e-learning industry across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global e-learning market, owing to growth in demand for distance learning. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% throughout the forecast period. Developments of technology such as deployment of web & cloud-based platforms and increase in adoption of e-learning methods in the province drives the growth of the market.

Key players in the industry

➢Aptara Inc.

➢Articulate Global, LLC

➢CERTPOINT

➢SAP SE

➢CiSystems, Inc.

➢Citrix Systems, Inc.

➢Adobe

➢D2L Corporation

➢Microsoft Corporation

➢Oracle Corporation

Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Reports:

1. E-Learning Courses Market

2. Asia Smart Education and Learning Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies. This helpsdig out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Followon: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere