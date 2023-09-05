Forbes Names Simpatico Studios Ceo To Its Prestigious Agency Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jill T. Whiskeyman, MS, FCIM
The Forbes Agency Council 2023 Membership Badge.
Invitation-only consortium adds Jill T. Whiskeyman to roster of“respected leaders of PR, media, creative, and ad agencies." We are delighted to announce that Jill has joined the ranks of the Forbes Agency Council.” - Forbes CouncilsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Forbes , the long-standing business magazine known for its rankings of industry-leading companies, luminaries, and entrepreneurs, named SimpatStudios CEO Jill T. Whiskeyman to its prestigiAgency Council, it announced today.
The Agency Council, one of nine business Councils steered by Forbes, brings together members who are“owners or executive leaders of successful public relations, media, creative, marketing, or advertising agencies," according to Forbes. Membership is on a by-invitation basis, and is limited to companies who demonstrate a minimum of $1M USD in revenue, or a minimum of $1M USD in financing. As a part of the Council, Whiskeyman will be invited to contribute articles to Forbes on topics related to small- and mid-sized enterprise (SME) growth.
In a statement, the Selection Committee's leadership congratulated Whiskeyman on her appointment.
"We are delighted to announce that Jill has joined the ranks of the Forbes Agency Council," said Forbes Councils. "Our mission is to assemble an elite group of agency executives, and by providing them a platform to establish significant relationships and access a wealth of opportunities, we are confident that Jill and our other distinguished members will not only accelerate their own professional development but also make a meaningful impact on the larger agency ecosystem."
The appointment caps a string of summer milestones for Whiskeyman and SimpatStudios. In July, the company's publishing unit added middle-grade novel "Lily and the Ringmaster," the second product in its wholly owned RUNAWAY SILVER TM franchise, to its Intellectual Property portfolio. In May, Whiskeyman was inducted as a Fellow of the United Kingdom's Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), which the EU regards as the "preferred professional marketing qualification through member states," and is only conferred upon marketing professionals with both significant senior leadership experience and an advanced degree in marketing. Also in May, SimpatStudios took bronze at the 44th annual Telly Awards for its RUNAWAY SILVERTM book trailer, placing just behind Warner Bros. and WWE Studios.
Whiskeyman called the appointment "a true honor."
"I'm thrilled to join the Forbes Agency Council and contribute to a discussion around best practices for SMEs in our fast-changing industry," said Whiskeyman. "I look forward to connecting with other members, sharing experiences, and being part of an exclusive group of business leaders shaping the future of media."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit .
ABOUT SIMPATSTUDIOS
SimpatStudios is a premier content production studio and marketing consulting firm emanating from the Greater Philadelphia Area. The company operates multiple synergistic business units, each calibrated toward producing commercially successful product and service lines. Its world-class creative service is employed by reputable international clients, and also produces wholly owned Intellectual Property including books, web apps, and other scalable consumer entertainment products.
For more information about SimpatStudios, please visit .
Liz Tagatac
SimpatStudios, LLC
+1 844-782-7411 ext. 0
emailhere
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107006966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.