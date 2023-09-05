Synthetic Gypsum Market Is Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 2.17 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Hydrated calcium sulphate is a component of synthetic gypsum, which has characteristics resembling those of natural gypsum. As a result, businesses are substituting natural gypsum in a variety of processes, including the production of cement and glass.

Synthetic gypsums are perfect for use in the construction and agricultural industries because of their environmental friendliness. Due to the fact that they are made from the waste produced by fossil fuel power plants, they are also thought to be cost-effective.

The market is expected to grow as a result of the agriculture industry's high need for natural aerators. In this field, synthetic gypsum is becoming quite well-liked because it aids in the aggregation of soil particles.

Additionally, the market is projected to do well due to the rising demand for synthetic gypsum in the building industry for the production of lightweight plasters and concrete. Growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising awareness of this special by-product due to its safe and non-toxic mineral qualities.

Another important element that would increase demand is the implementation of strict regulations by governments to reduce the negative effects of sulphur oxide on human health and the environment. Growth is also anticipated to be accelerated by the introduction of the Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology to produce calcium sulfite for lowering emissions.

In addition, rising construction spending in China and India is expected to be positive for the market. The continued construction of public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and dams, is anticipated to drive cement sales and boost the market.

Key Takeaways:

· By 2032, the synthetic gypsum market in the United States is expected to be worth US$ 624.4 million, or 87.4% of the global market.

· In 2032, China will likely have roughly 44.5% of the market share in the Asia Pacific for synthetic gypsum.

· Sales in the FGD gypsum category are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% in the upcoming years, depending on the kind.

· By the end of 2032, it is predicted that the plasterboard segment would hold the majority of the market, with a share of 56.1%.





· The cement application category is anticipated to develop at a 2.8% CAGR and account for 23.6% of the market.

Rising demand for residential buildings and large-scale investments in the building and construction sector by private firms are expected to drive growth. Increasing government investments for the development of public infrastructures worldwide is set to augment growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global synthetic gypsum market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature with the presence of several regional and domestic players. Majority of these players are aiming to strengthen their positions by engaging in partnerships, acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Meanwhile, some of the other prominent companies are focusing on new product development to broaden their customer base and generate more sales. They are also engaging in joint ventures with local firms to co-develop novel products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

July 2021 : An international consortium of research institutes discovered a new method to create synthetic gypsum. This method is more energy efficient as it involves the usage of existing waste products. They blended three ingredients, namely, water, limestone powder, and sulfuric acid. April 2019 : Knauf, a multinational building material company based in Germany, acquired USG for US$ 7 Bn. This acquisition would help the former in strengthening its position in the building materials industry. It would also enable the company to meet the needs of customers by leveraging its global footprint and product portfolios.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



USG Corporation

Delta Gypsum, LLC

National Gypsum Services Company

Synthetic Materials

Knauf Gips KG

American Gypsum Company, LLC

PABuilding Products LLC

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

Boral Limited

FEInternational, Inc. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

More Valuable Insights on Synthetic Gypsum Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global synthetic gypsum market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of synthetic gypsum through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:



FGD Gypsum

Flurogypsum

Phosphosypsum

Citrogypsum Other Types

By Application:



Drywall

Cement

Soil Amendment Other Applications

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia MEA

