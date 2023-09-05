Repurchases Of Shares By Concentric Ab During Week 35, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDDITCH,

England, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 28 August 2023 and 1 September 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 27,984 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board. The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 28 August 2023 5,057 170.2288 860,847.04 29 August 2023 5,500 171.6760 944,218.00 30 August 2023 5,795 171.4281 993,425.84 31 August 2023 5,132 171.0953 878,061.08 1 September 2023 6,500 170.7514 1,109,884.10 Total accumulated over week 35/2023 27,984 171.0419 4,786,436.06 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 98,686 177.8121 17,547,566.20

All acquisitions have been carried out on

Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 409,274 shares as of 1 September 2023. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,888,326.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact MarWhitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 5th September 2023.

