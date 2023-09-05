Alixlabs Secures Sek 40 Million Investment To Advance Energy-Efficient Semiconductor Innovation

The semiconductor industry has long faced challenges related to escalating expenses, particularly due to the high costs of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) equipment and has an escalating need for energy-efficient alternatives and more sustainable practices. AlixLabs is disrupting the semiconductor landscape with their innovative approach to manufacturing. Through their ALE Pitch Splitting technology (APS), they enable the precise division of nanostructures while significantly reducing energy consumption and emissions. This breakthrough has now caught the attention of investors, as it addresses the rising costs associated with current manufacturing techniques.

Jonas Sundqvist, CEO of AlixLabs, stated: "The investment plays a pivotal role in propelling our company towards scalable success. The infusion of capital not only validates our vision but also empowersto bring our groundbreaking technology to the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing. This investment marks a significant milestone as we work towards our goal: to have our meticulously developed process adopted by circuit manufacturers in their most advanced production by 2025. With this support, we are forging a path to transform the semiconductor landscape and usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation."

AlixLabs' innovation arrives at an opportune moment, with the European Union's ambitisemiconductor initiative, the EU Chips Act, allocating substantial resources for semiconductor companies. With over 43 billion euros earmarked for the next five years, this initiative complements AlixLabs' mission to drive technological progress and sustainable manufacturing.

Alex Basu, Investment Manager at Navigare Ventures, said: "AlixLabs has taken considerable steps in establishing itself as an emerging equipment manufacturer, contributing to the fast growing European semiconductor industry. We look forward to a continued partnership as they bring their technology to production in the coming years."

Tobias Elmquist, Senior Investment Director, commented: "At Industrifonden, we're committed to science-backed, scalable investments that have the power to drive meaningful change in society. AlixLabs is redefining semiconductor manufacturing and we're proud to support them on their journey towards a more efficient and sustainable industry."

Arjan Göbel, partner at FORWARD.one:"The technology that AlixLabs has developed solves real problems for its semiconductor customers and adds a lot of value for them by reducing the complexity of making chips and making the process much cheaper while reducing the environmental impact of the process significantly. Doing this with a very skilled and ambititeam, makes it a great investment for FORWARD.one."

Contact:

Jonas Sundqvist, CEO of AlixLabs, phone +46 767 63 94 67, email [email protected] .



The following files are available for download: