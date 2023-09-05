Elysia Us Treasury Pool Launch, Supported By Klaytn Foundation





Backed by one of the world's safest assets that has been garnering interest from investors worldwide, ELYFI will utilize the newTreasury Pool to provide stable and high yields to participants in the ELYSIA ecosystem. Available on the Klaytn network, the product is designed to provide easy access toTreasury investment opportunities that have been difficult for the average investor to enter.

Notably, Klaytn Foundation will participate as an investor in thisTreasury pool. As a partner of ELYSIA, Klaytn Foundation has expressed its commitment to actively support the growth of the ELYSIA ecosystem.

"We are pleased to form a stronger partnership with the Klaytn Foundation through their investment support. We will continue to strive to provide stability and profitability to our users through thisTreasury Pool, and to innovate in the financial markets." said Junggun Lim, CEO of ELYSIA.

ELYSIA is a global real-world asset tokenization project that leverages blockchain to provide an innovative service that enables tokenizing variRWA products, such as residential and commercial real estate and accounts receivable,Treasury into digital assets. ELYSIA operates the DeFi platform ELYFI to promote liquidity for RWAs, building a decentralized financial ecosystem based on real-world assets, providing users with stable and profitable financial services.

About ELYSIA

Using blockchain technology, ELYSIA provides a solution to easily onboard illiquid real-world assets, such as real estate and bonds. To achieve this, ELYSIA offers the RWA (Real-World Asset) tokenization protocol, enabling the transformation of real-world assets into digital assets known as RWA tokens. RWA tokens generated through ELYSIA can be liquidated on ELYSIA's DeFi (decentralized financial system) platform, ELYFI. RWA tokens can be sold or used to borrow crypto loans through ELYFI. This provides many opportunities to leverage the value of real-world assets.

Media Contact

Company: ELYSIA

Telephone: +82-10-3949-8188

Email:

Website:

SOURCE: ELYSIA