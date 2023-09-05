Inflight Catering Market Size To Surpass Us$ 16.4 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 3.96% | Imarc Group

Inflight Catering Market Size 2023

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- How Big is The Inflight Catering Market?

The global inflight catering market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2023-2028.

What is Inflight Catering?

Inflight catering is a specialized service offered by airlines to passengers while they are in flight. This service involves the preparation, handling, and serving of meals, snacks, and beverages, all of which are tailored to meet the aircraft's specifications and the preferences of the passengers. Inflight catering offers a wide range of methat cater to varidietary requirements, including options for vegetarians, those who follow halal dietary guidelines, and individuals with gluten-free preferences. The portions are carefully measured to minimize waste and fit within the confines of limited space on an aircraft.

This service significantly enhances the overall passenger experience and satisfaction by providing deliciand convenient dining options during the flight. It contributes to the overall comfort and enjoyment of passengers throughout their journey. Additionally, inflight catering supports varijob sectors and industries, including food production and logistics. It also presents unique marketing opportunities for both the airline and partnering brands, as it allows them to showcase their offerings to a captive audience.

Moreover, inflight catering extends its services to flights engaged in emergency and humanitarian missions, ensuring that passengers, crew members, and aid workers receive nourishment. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on incorporating sustainable practices in inflight catering, such as reducing plastic usage and minimizing food waste, aligning with the broader trend of environmental responsibility.

Inflight Catering Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing disposable income of individuals is allowing them to spend more on luxury air travel, which represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising international and domestic air travel is catalyzing the need for inflight catering services. Airlines are offering specialized menus, including dietary, cultural, and premium options, which aids in enhancing the customer experience and boosting inflight catering demand. Apart from this, advancements in catering equipment are improving food safety and quality and supporting inflight catering services efficiently.

Furthermore, many airlines are incorporating sustainable practices like using local and organic ingredients and reducing waste, which is attracting consumer environmental awareness. Besides this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining health and wellness is leading to the catalyzing demand for nutritiinflight meals and pushing airlines to adapt their catering. In addition, technology-enabled pre-booking and meal customization offer passengers more control, increasing overall satisfaction and demand for inflight catering. Furthermore, the rising foof airlines on enhancing inflight retailing, including meals and snacks for purchase, is providing additional revenue streams and supporting the growth of the market. They are also forming agreements with local food suppliers to offer fresh and authentic meals to inflight passengers. Moreover, many leading airlines are partnering with celebrity chefs to curate gourmet meals to attract discerning travelers, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies, such as analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for menu optimization and inventory management, and streamlining operations, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are The Key Players Operating in The Industry?

.AAS Catering Co. Ltd

.Abby's Catering

.Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Cathay Pacific Airways)

.DO &Aktiengesellschaft

.Emirates Flight Catering (The Emirates Group)

.Flying Food Group

.Gategroup

.Jetfinity

.KLM Catering Services Schiphol

.LSG Sky Chefs (LufthaAG)

.Sats Ltd. (Singapore Airlines)

.Saudi Airlines Catering

.Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, food type, flight service type and aircraft seating class.

Breakup by Food Type:

.Meals

.Bakery and Confectionary

.Beverages

.Others

Breakup by Flight Service Type:

.Full-Service Carriers

.Low-Cost Carriers

Breakup by Aircraft Seating Class:

.Economy Class

.Business Class

.First Class

Breakup by Region:

.North America: (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance

.Market Outlook

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

