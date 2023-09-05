E-Paper Display Market: Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities | Forecast, 2020-2030

E-Paper Display Market

The global e-paper display market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Global E-Paper Display Market by Product (Auxiliary Display, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, Others), by Application (Consumer and Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

The research provides a clear picture of the market's current needs and future prospects. The research study gives a 360-degree overview of the overall market environment by supplying details on the E-Paper Display Market size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental & regional analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape and other factors for the projected forecast period.

The Research report presents a complete judgment of the E-Paper Display Market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. The report is a useful resource for businesses, investors, shareholders and new entrants to gain an in-depth understanding of the market and make informed decisions and settle on educated business choices based on their business goals. The analysis sheds insight on the global E-Paper Display Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Businesses can evaluate the Porter's Five Forces Analysis to determine the structure, level of competition, and industry's strengths and weaknesses. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success. The report will be remarkable in its ability to provide worldwide investors with the information they need to make informed judgments about the market. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the varifacets of the international E-Paper Display Market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on. The global E-Paper Display Market report demonstrates information about the current and historical data of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the global E-Paper Display Market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, E-Paper Display market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the prominent players of the global E-Paper Display Industry include Liquavista B.V. (Amazon), Cambrios Technologies Corporation, CLEARink Displays, Inc., E Ink Corporation, Guangzhou OED Technology Inc., GDS Holding S.r.l., Plastic Logic, LG Electronics Inc., Pervasive Displays Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd..

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on product, the e-readers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global e-paper display market, and is expected to continue its leadership staduring the forecast period. This is attributed to low power consumption, high compatibility with existing devices, and integration with flexible electronics along with wide adoption of e-readers in established as well as developing economies. However, the auxiliary display segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the media and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-paper display market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to usage in displays for putting ads, posters, and hoardings to create a visual impact on consumers and the addition of multi-colored e-ink products. However, the retail segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in technological implementation, usage to showcase products for inventory management, and ability to show dynamic pricing.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global e-paper display market, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to the fastest adoption of technologies in the region and surge in application of electronic paper display products. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of technology adoption and increase in investment prospects in the region.

By Region:

1) North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States)

2) Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe)

3) Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

4) LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America)

Q. Can I customize the report's scope and make it my own to meet my needs?

Answer- Yes. Multidimensional, deep-level, and high-quality requirements that are particularly suited to our customers' needs can help them accurately grasp market opportunities, face market challenges with ease, properly formulate market strategies, and act quickly, giving them an advantage in the market competition.

Key Findings of Study

In 2020, the e-readers segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for over 50% of the global e-paper display market share.

The auxiliary displays segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

