Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Estimated To Be Worth $1466.5 Million By 2026, And Driven By Robust 5.9% Cagr -2026

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. Hydrolyzed collagen is composed of small peptides having low molecular weight and is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is highly digestible, easily absorbed, and gets distributed in the tissues of the body. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen.

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair.

Hydrolyzed collagen is beneficial for making skin, hair, and nails healthy and tcan be used as beauty beverages, powders, jelly sticks, capsules, and tablets. Hence, this fact is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for hydrolyzed collagen increasing its adoption in the nutraceuticals industry.

Health and nutrition segment dominated the market

The health and nutrition segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. The change in the lifestyle and unapt food habit of consumers that leads to high demand for the dietary supplement, which in turn boosted the growth of the segment. However, the cosmetics segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Cosmetics improves the appearance of hair by enhancing volume, texture & suppleness of hair, repairs the damaged skin, serum and cream to prevent moisture loss to the skin, which increases the growth of the segment.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market :

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest hydrolyzed collagen market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the health & nutrition segment occupied the maximum share in hydrolyzed collagen Market Analysis in 2018 and is expected to dominate the hydrolyzed collagen market forecast

Based on region, North America accounted for about 32.2% in 2018 of the hydrolyzed collagen market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market, owing to busy lifestyles and improper food habits along with the rising health issues in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consciousness of ingredients in products, rise in demand for ethical and natural cosmetics in countries such as Brazil.

