Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (Yhsgr) Earns Coveted Top Agent On Zillow Badge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is proud to announce that our team has been awarded the prestigi"Top Agent on Zillow" badge. This exclusive recognition, bestowed by Zillow, Inc., underscores our staas high-performing agents in Zillow's Premier Agent Program.
The "Top Agent on Zillow" badge is a testament to our commitment to excellence in the real estate industry. Agents who receive this accolade are distinguished for their outstanding performance across a range of crucial metrics, including successful transactions and customer satisfaction. It's important to note that this badge is not a referral by Zillow, Inc. or its affiliates, and our agents are not licensed with Zillow, Inc.'s real estate brokerage.
"As the responsible broker of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), I am immensely proud of our team's achievement in earning the 'Top Agent on Zillow' badge. This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering superior service, building trusted relationships, and consistently exceeding our clients' expectations. At YHSGR, we believe that every real estate journey is unique, and we are committed to tailoring our approach to meet the individual needs of our clients. We see this badge as a testament to our commitment to excellence and a symbol of trust for our valued clients. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in providing top-tier real estate services to our community," said Lori Hintz , managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Zillow is thrilled to launch this new badge, which signifies more than just recognition – it serves as a clear signal to customers that they are working with a top-performing agent.
In late 2022, Zillow conducted extensive research, including fogroups with agents from varibackgrounds, to uncover the qualities that set high-performing agents apart. The consenwas clear: successful agents attribute their achievements to their ability to create and nurture trusted personal relationships with clients.
Furthermore, these top agents emphasized the importance of technology that not only frees up their time but also helps build trust with clients. Zillow Premier Agent VP Tim Stanislaptly summarized it, stating, "When we empower customers with useful information, we all win."
The "Top Agent on Zillow" badge is awarded based on six key performance metrics:
1.Answer rate: How frequently agents answer new connection calls over the last three months.
2.Appointment rate: The frequency with which agents request appointments on initial connection calls over the last three months, tracked using natural language processing on live connection calls.
3.Show rate: How often agents assist customers in touring properties virtually or in person, assessed by tracking connections moving into the "Showing Homes" stain the Zillow Premier Agent app.
4.Conversion rate: The percentage of connections that result in a closed transaction within the previ12 months.
5.Customer satisfaction: Measures customer service, based on direct feedback from customers at different stages of their journey with an agent.
6.CRM usage: How often agents use the Zillow Premier Agent app to communicate with and update connections.
Today, only the top 15% of agents on Zillow will be awarded the "Top Agent on Zillow" badge, making it a significant achievement within the real estate industry.
“At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), our agents go above and beyond to provide a distinctive and unparalleled real estate experience. We pride ourselves on our deep local knowledge, which allowsto pinpoint the perfect neighborhoods for our clients. Our commitment to transparency and open communication ensures that clients are well-informed at every step of their real estate journey. With a foon innovative marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and personalized solutions, our agents excel in achieving exceptional results for both buyers and sellers,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.“When you choose to work with YHSGR, you're not just selecting an agent; you're choosing a dedicated partner who will navigate the complexities of the real estate market with your best interests at heart. We are honored to have earned the "Top Agent on Zillow" badge, and we look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service and expertise to our valued clients,” he added.
The benefits of the "Top Agent on Zillow" badge extend beyond recognition. Developing exceptional people skills is vital for agents, but the digital details matter just as much. Public profiles, customer reviews, and agent ratings are often the first impressions potential clients have when researching agents. Think of the badge as a powerful introduction, showcasing an agent's dedication to exceptional service.
With over 200 million buyers and sellers visiting Zillow each month, the badge becomes immediate proof that an agent guides clients with exceptional service – something that must be earned, not purchased.
Plus, agents who encourage people to explore their profiles can uncover unexpected connections. One agent even secured a client because they mentioned their love for fishing in their profile.
The "Top Agent on Zillow" badge not only impacts connections but also conveys a message of trust and excellence. Extensive research was conducted to design a badge that resonates with consumers and agents alike. The ribbon design emerged as the clear winner, signifying trust and professionalism.
Starting September 1, 2023, qualifying agents, whether working independently or as part of a team, will proudly display the "Top Agent on Zillow" badge on their agent profiles and in Agent Finder searches.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is honored to receive the "Top Agent on Zillow" badge, and we are committed to continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We believe that our success depends on strong relationships with our customers, just as Zillow's success depends on its relationships with agents. This badge represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality service and instill confidence in our clients as they embark on their home buying and selling journeys.
Hazel Tubayan, manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty goes on to say, "At YHSGR, we take pride in our team's dedication to our clients. Our mission is to exceed expectations and make every real estate transaction a seamless and successful experience. Earning the 'Top Agent on Zillow' badge is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, and we're excited to continue setting the standard for exceptional service in the industry."
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR):
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is a leading real estate agency dedicated to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in [Location]. With a commitment to excellence and a team of highly skilled agents, YHSGR has earned a reputation for delivering results. For more information, please visit
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107006875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.