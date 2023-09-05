Squalene Market Will Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 492.5 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Worldwide consumption of squalene is projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global squalene market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 257.5 million and is estimated to surge to US$ 492.5 million by the end of 2032.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Squalene market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Squalene market.
Key findings of the Squalene market study:
Regional breakdown of the Squalene market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Squalene vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Squalene market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Squalene market.
Key Companies Profiled
Sophim Amyris Arista Industries Inc. SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited Nucelis LLC Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc. Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd. EmprFigueirense De Pesca, Lda Arbee BiomarineExtracts Pvt. Ltd. New Zealand GreenHealth Limited
Competitive Landscape
Key squalene manufacturers are majorly focusing on research and development of new methods to create squalene from plant-based sources as shark squalene is declining in availability. Squalene companies are deploying innovative strategies to expand their business potential and strengthen their market stance on a global level.
In October 2020 , Amyris , a leading squalene supplier in the world, announced its plans to supply non-shark squalene samples to pharmaceutical companies so that they could use them to manufacture alternative squalene for adjuvants used in the formulation of vaccines.
Key Segments Covered in Squalene Industry Research
By Type :
Animal Source Squalene Vegetable Source Squalene By End-use Industries :
Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Supplements Other End-use Industries By Region :
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
Queries addressed in the Squalene market report:
Why are the Squalene market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Squalene market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Squalene market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Squalene market?
