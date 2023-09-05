New Porsche Cayenne 2023 is available in Porsche Center Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Porsche Center Taganka has unveiled the New Porsche Cayenne2023. The vehicles are available in a full range of colors, with new shades of gray (Arctic Grey) and blue (Chromite black metallic, Algrarve blue metallic) that perfectly match the updated interior palette.



Key changes to the exterior of the New Porsche Cayenne 2023 have affected the headlights. These received an angular shape and a new design of LED position lights. Crossover headlights are equipped with HD matrix technology. Light distribution is achieved through HD matrix. It is twice as bright as previous Porsche Cayenne lighting systems. The chip, which integrates more than 16 000 individually controllable micro-LEDs, is a key innovation. High brightness is achieved due to this.



The steering wheel in the Porsche Cayenne has changed compared to the previous generation of the crossover. Driving mode switch is included as standard. It is located on the steering wheel. The updated central console for managing vehicle systems is presented without the usual gear knob.



A curved display with a touch panel is installed inside the cabin of the updated crossover instead of the analog instrument cluster. Climate control buttons and a place for wireless charging of gadgets are located in the center.



The New Porsche Cayenne is equipped with PASM suspension and adaptive dampers. The updated car has become more comfortable at low speeds due to the use of a double-chamber air suspension with damping technology. At the same time, he retained his sporting characteristics at high speeds by reducing the body tilt when cornering.



The changes affected the engine line of the New Porsche Cayenne. The Cayenne S modification is now equipped with an 8-cylinder V-engine with 474 hp. This is 34 hp. more than the previous generation. This allows the updated car to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds compared to 5.2 seconds before. The base 6-cylinder V-engine has become more powerful by 13 hp. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.8 s versus 6.0 s in the previous generation.



Increased driving comfort is achieved with a new wheel design. Now the standard version of the crossover is equipped with 20-inch wheels, unlike the previous generation, which used 19-inch wheels. Wheels combined with new suspension provide improved handling



The updated Porsche Cayenne has a more elegant and modern design that emphasizes its sporty character. The crossover is equipped with the most advanced technologies. This makes it safer and more comfortable for the driver and passengers.



The New Porsche Cayenne 2023 is available at the Porsche Center Taganka, which is part of the AVTODOM group of companies. The cost of crossovers starts from 21 690 000 million rubles. Customers have access to lending services with a favorable down payment of 20%.



“We are pleased to present the updated Porsche Cayenne models. Crossovers have a number of notable improvements. This makes them even more attractive to buyers. Porsche Cayenne is a high-tech car. It combines superior design with improved handling and performance. This is an ideal choice for those who are looking for a car that meets the latest quality and safety standards”, – Alexey Zabelkin, General Director of the Porsche Center Taganka, commented.





MENAFN05092023005646012357ID1107006855