Qatardebate: Kuwaiti Team Crowned Champion Of Schools Debating Championship In Arabic

Doha, Qatar: The sixth international championship schools debating championship in Arabic, organised by QatarDebate in Doha, under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and with the attendance of a number of Their Excellencies, VIPs, representatives of educational institutions, guests and participants, concluded yesterday.

Sayed Omar Abdul Aziz Al Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, took to the podium with Dr. Hayat Marafi, Executive Director of QatarDebate, to present the winners with their medals.

The Kuwaiti team won the championship title of the sixth international schools debating championship, consisting of: Dania Mohammed Suleiman Al Sarayreh, Omar Ali Shafie Al Kayed, Jana Ali Muhammad Al Faouri, Leen Ahmed Ali Al Hilalat.

The Jordanian team came in second place, consisting of Abdullah Mohammed Al Jimaz, Jinan Jaber Al Sharif, Ahmed Nawaf Al Hamoud, Nour Sami Al Ajeel. Algeria finished in third place after a fierce competition with team Qatar.

Team Singapore won first place in the International Schools Debating Championship in the Non-Native Speakers category, and the Indonesia team came in second place.

Dr. Hayat Marafi, Executive Director of QatarDebate, said:“We meet again after years and conclude together the sixth edition of the International Schools Debating Championship.

“Take what the debate has taught you, and don't fall into the traps of intolerance and racism, don't be tempted by the wide spread of fake news and misleading information, and do not get lost in the fluidity of values and the disappearance of reference.”

In order to strengthen the relationship between the two sides in the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar, Sayyid Firas bin Fatik bin Fahr Al Said, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Debate Centre and Dr. Hayat Abdullah Marafi, Executive Director of QatarDebate Centre signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the international schools debating Championship.

The memorandum aims to strengthen the bonds of partnership between the two debate centres, which began years ago with the efforts and management of the Centre's ambassador in Amman, Salem Al Shamakhi and Hawa Al Jaradi Member and Technical Advisor at Oman Debate Centre.

The signing of the memorandum confirms the centre's link to future programs and soon a joint program plan will be announced between the two centres .