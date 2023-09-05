Fire Station Invites Artists To Apply For New York Residency Programme

Doha, Qatar: The Fire Station: Artist in Residence has announced the open call for its three-month 2024 New York Residency programme, and will be accepting applications until October 28.

Fire Station's Artist in Residence programme has been a resounding success and has expanded to include a three-month residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Programme (ISCP) in New York City. This residency programme is an opportunity for emerging artists to showcase their talent and creativity on an international platform and is designed to encourage the artists by providing them with an immersive experience in the heart of New York's vibrant artistic scene.

It also offers a chance for the artist to engage with the international art community, explore diverse cultural perspectives, and develop their creative practice. Applications are open for Qatari artists and artists born to Qatari mothers who are 21 years old and above.

Applicants must pursue arts in the forms that include but are not limited to visual arts (painting, drawing, sculpture, media art, installation, graphic arts, illustration, etc.), photography, filmmaking, sound art and design. There are four slots and the applicant can choose which duration suits them the best to pursue the residency.

Fire Station Director, Khalifa Ahmad Al Obaidli commented:“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 New York Residency, which highlights Fire Station's approach to strategic collaborations with entities and organisations that showcase and enrich the Qatari art framework. Fire Station continually fosters an environment of creative synergy as our collaborations extend to variactivities - from workshops to collaborative projects - all thoughtfully designed to engage programme participants and the broader community alike. We look forward to witnessing the creative output of the programme's upcoming term.”

Within this residency, the selected artist will be provided with a private furnished studio space with 24-hour access, communal facilities, guest critic studio visits, field trips to cultural venues, as well as living and materials allowances, accommodation allowance, and one return travel ticket. The International Studio & Curatorial Programme (ISCP) supports the creative development of artists and curators, and promotes exchange through residencies and public programmes. Housed in a former factory in Brooklyn, with 35 light-filled work studios, two galleries, and a project space, ISCP is New York's most comprehensive international visual arts residency programme, founded in 1994.