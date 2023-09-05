Qatar Participates In Gcc Meeting For Border, Coast Guard Officials In Omani Capital

The State of Qatar is participating in the 30th meeting for border and coast guard officials in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Muscat, Oman. In the meeting, the State of Qatar is being represented by Director-General of Coast and Border Security at the Ministry of Interior Major General Nasser Jabr Al Nuaimi. The meeting will address several topics related to strengthening cooperation and exchanging experiences between border guards and coast guards in the GCC countries.