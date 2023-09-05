Warm To Hot Weather Ahead As Temps Inch Up In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.5 (Petra) -- As temperatures experience a slight uptick, high mountainareas can anticipate typical summer weather, while other regions will be relatively warm to hot, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The southern and eastern parts of the kingdom may witness the emergence of some medium- and high-level clouds, the JMD added, noting that winds will be moderate, ranging from the northwest to the northeast.
Looking ahead to Thursday, a further increase in mercury levels is expected, with the weather becoming relatively hot in the highlands and plains. However, the rest of the regions will enjoy hot conditions until Friday. The winds will be northwesterly moderate in speed, occasionally picking up.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 22 or even 17 degrees Celsin the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 40C and lows of 29C.
