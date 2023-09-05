Abn Amro Intends To Appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager As Chief Financial Officer

On 1 May 2023, Ferdinand Vaandrager was appointed as interim CFO, after former CFO Lars Kramer stepped down to pursue another career opportunity outside ABN AMRO. Ferdinand has been working in banking for more than 25 years, both in the UK and the Netherlands. He has held varicommercial and leadership positions at ABN AMRO, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup, with a particular expertise in corporate and institutional banking and in financial markets. Since 2020, Ferdinand has been head of Investor Relations at ABN AMRO.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO: 'The bank has a lot of highly qualified staff, as underlined by this intended appointment. Ferdinand has extensive experience in variparts of the bank and has spent the past few months working intensively on the CFO portfolio. The Executive Board is looking forward to working with Ferdinand as a CFO.'

