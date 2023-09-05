Progress On Share Buyback Programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of our €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 11 May 2023, we repurchased 12,292,919 shares during the week of 28 August 2023 up to and including 1 September 2023.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €13.35 for a total amount of €164,079,001.07. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at .

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 101,407,911 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.96 for a total consideration of €1,314,514,315.44. To date approximately 87.63% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

Note for editors