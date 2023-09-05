(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progress on share buyback programme
ING announced today that, in line with the launch of our €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 11 May 2023, we repurchased 12,292,919 shares during the week of 28 August 2023 up to and including 1 September 2023.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €13.35 for a total amount of €164,079,001.07. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at .
The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 101,407,911 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.96 for a total consideration of €1,314,514,315.44. To date approximately 87.63% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.
Note for editors
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107006826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.