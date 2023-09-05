As Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In August 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 576,455 passengers, which is a 4.4% decrease compared to August 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 26.0% to 26,281 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 2.6% to 86,794 units year-on-year. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2023 were the following:

August 2023 August 2022 Change Passengers 576,455 603,284 -4.4% Finland-Sweden 159,539 193,691 -17.6% Estonia-Finland 355,865 351,102 1.4% Estonia-Sweden 61,051 58,491 4.4% Cargo Units 26,281 35,530 -26.0% Finland-Sweden 2,931 5,481 -46.5% Estonia-Finland 19,220 26,105 -26.4% Estonia-Sweden 4,130 3,944 4.7% Passenger Vehicles 86,794 89,105 -2.6% Finland-Sweden 10,908 16,685 -34.6% Estonia-Finland 71,869 68,082 5.6% Estonia-Sweden 4,017 4,338 -7.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.

