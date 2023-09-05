As Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In August 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 576,455 passengers, which is a 4.4% decrease compared to August 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 26.0% to 26,281 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 2.6% to 86,794 units year-on-year.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2023 were the following:
|
| August 2023
| August 2022
| Change
| Passengers
| 576,455
| 603,284
| -4.4%
| Finland-Sweden
| 159,539
| 193,691
| -17.6%
| Estonia-Finland
| 355,865
| 351,102
| 1.4%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 61,051
| 58,491
| 4.4%
|
|
|
|
| Cargo Units
| 26,281
| 35,530
| -26.0%
| Finland-Sweden
| 2,931
| 5,481
| -46.5%
| Estonia-Finland
| 19,220
| 26,105
| -26.4%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 4,130
| 3,944
| 4.7%
|
|
|
|
| Passenger Vehicles
| 86,794
| 89,105
| -2.6%
| Finland-Sweden
| 10,908
| 16,685
| -34.6%
| Estonia-Finland
| 71,869
| 68,082
| 5.6%
| Estonia-Sweden
| 4,017
| 4,338
| -7.4%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail
