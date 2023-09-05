Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size Targeting Usd 35.2 Billion By 2032 With 10.8% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size accounted for USD 12.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 35.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the enforcement of stringent emission standards, an escalation in the strictness of air quality regulations, and the surging demand for cleaner diesel engines worldwide. DPFs are devices that are fitted to diesel engines to reduce the amount of particulate matter (PM) that is emitted into the atmosphere. PM is a major contributor to air pollution, and can cause a number of health problems, including respiratory problems, heart disease, and cancer. The enforcement of stringent emission standards is a major driver of the growth of the DPF market. Governments around the world are increasingly imposing stricter emission standards on diesel engines, in order to reduce air pollution. This is leading to the increased adoption of DPFs by diesel engine manufacturers. The escalation in the strictness of air quality regulations is another major driver of the growth of the DPF market. Governments are increasingly setting stricter air quality standards, in order to protect public health. This is leading to the increased demand for cleaner diesel engines, which are fitted with DPFs. The surging demand for cleaner diesel engines is a major driver of the growth of the DPF market. Diesel engines are more fuel-efficient than gasoline engines, and are therefore more cost-effective to operate. However, diesel engines emit more PM than gasoline engines. The increasing demand for cleaner diesel engines is leading to the increased adoption of DPFs. This comprehensive analysis illuminates the Diesel Particulate Filter market, providing insights into its size, share, contemporary trends, growth catalysts, challenges, and significant industry players. Key Points and Statistics from the Diesel Particulate Filter Market:

Silicon carbide is the most popular substrate type, accounting for over half of the market. Stringent emission standards are the main driver of market growth.

Market Diesel Particulate Filter Market Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size 2022 USD 12.8 Billion Diesel Particulate Filter Market Forecast 2032 USD 35.2 Billion Diesel Particulate Filter Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 10.8% Diesel Particulate Filter Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Diesel Particulate Filter Market Base Year 2022 Diesel Particulate Filter Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Substrate Type, By Regeneration Process, By Regeneration Catalyst, By Equipment Process, By Vehicle Type, And By Geography Diesel Particulate Filter Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bosal International, TennInc., Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Corning Incorporated, NGK Insulators, Eberspächer Group, DENSO Corporation, Cataler Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, and Hug Engineering AG. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

An examination of the key dynamics driving the Diesel Particulate Filter Market:

The Diesel Particulate Filter market continues to radiate optimism, primarily underpinned by the globally tightening emission standards that mandate the utilization of DPFs to control particulate matter emissions in diesel-powered vehicles. The escalating levels of air pollution serve as an additional impefor DPF adoption.

However, it is imperative to acknowledge the challenges that impede a more rapid market expansion. These challenges encompass improper maintenance practices leading to clogging issues, the growth of electric vehicles, and the considerable costs involved. The avenue to future opportunities lies in directing fotowards self-regeneration mechanisms, integrated sensors, and the development of specialty coatings.

Latest Trends in the Diesel Particulate Filter Market:



Specialized Oxidation Catalyst Coatings: Enabling passive regeneration for enhanced efficiency.

Integration of Sensors: Facilitating superior DPF diagnostics and prognostics.

Emphasis on Silicon Carbide Substrates: Offering heightened thermal durability.

Adoption of Fuel Additives and Burner Technologies: Enhancing active regeneration. Development of Sustainable Washcoat Materials: Such as zeolites, to mitigate backpressure.



The major growth drivers in the Diesel Particulate Filter Market are:

Implementation of Stringent Diesel Emission Regulations: Across both developed and developing nations.

Mounting Concerns Regarding Escalating Air Pollution Levels: On a global scale.



Heightened Strictness in Air Quality Control Measures: Particularly for construction and mining equipment.

Retrofitting Older Diesel Vehicles: To align with newer emission standards. Advancements in Filtration Efficiency, Substrate Materials, Coatings, and Regeneration Techniques.



The main obstacles to the growth of the Diesel Particulate Filter Market are:



Improper Maintenance Practices: Leading to clogging and backpressure complications.

Substantial Costs Associated with Periodic DPF System Replacements.

Elevated Sales of Electric Vehicles: Potentially reducing future diesel vehicle demand.

Requirement of Specialized Infrastructure: Specifically for sintered metal filter production. Demand Fluctuations: Due to the cyclical nature of certain end-user industries.



Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segmentation:

As per the Substrate Type



Cordierite

Silicon Carbide Other



As per the Regeneration Process



Passive

Active-Fuel assisted Active-Electrically Assisted



As per the Regeneration Catalyst



Platinum-Rhodium

Palladium-Rhodium Platinum-Palladium-Rhodium



As per the Equipment Process



Agricultural equipment Construction equipment

As per the Vehicle Type



Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Regional View of the Diesel Particulate Filter Market:

Currently, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the Diesel Particulate Filter market. Europe and North America also hold pivotal positions due to the imposition of stringent emission standards. The rapid industrialization observed in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America promises substantial growth potential.

Top Companies That Offer Diesel Particulate Filter Market:

Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Eberspächer Group, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson Matthey, NGK Insulators Ltd., TennInc. and Bosal.



