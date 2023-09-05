Sandeep Marwah As Special Guest At Uruguay National Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th August: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Marwah Studios, graced the celebration of the 198th Independence Day of Uruguay as a special guest. The event, which was attended by a distinguished gathering, took place at the prestigiHotel Shangri-la, New Delhi.
In a warm and congratulatory address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his heartfelt congratulations to H.E. Alberto A Guani, the Ambassador of Uruguay and the people of Uruguay on their 198th Independence Day. He conveyed these greetings on behalf of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and the entire Indian art and culture fraternity.
The event witnessed the presence of numerAmbassadors, High Commissioners, diplomats, and prominent figures from variindustries, coming together to celebrate this significant occasion.
Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as the Chair for the Indo Uruguay Film and Cultural Forum, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration between India and Uruguay.
H.E. Alberto A Guani the Ambassador of Uruguay, in his address, discussed the enduring relationship between the two countries, India and Uruguay. Additionally, the Chief Guest of the function, Union Minister for State for Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Anupriya Patel, acknowledged the growing business ties between the two nations.
The celebration of Uruguay's National Day in the heart of New Delhi underscored the deepening cultural and diplomatic connections between India and Uruguay, promising a brighter future of cooperation and partnership.
