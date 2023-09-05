Icmei Congratulates People Of Gabon On The Occasion Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) extends its warmest congratulations to Joséphine Patricia NTYAM EHYA, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Gabon, and the people of Gabon on the auspicioccasion of Gabon's Independence Day.
Independence Day is a momentoccasion that holds great significance for the people of Gabon as they celebrate their sovereignty and the journey towards self-reliance. On this day, Gabon reflects upon its rich heritage, culture, and progress as a nation.
Sandeep Marwah, Chairman of the Indo-Gabon Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his heartfelt wishes on this significant day. He emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges in strengthening the bonds between India and Gabon and the role of the forum in fostering greater understanding and collaboration.
“Gabon's Independence Day is a celebration of freedom and national pride. We are honored to join in this celebration and extend our warmest greetings to Gabon and its people,” stated Mr. Marwah.“The Indo-Gabon Film and Cultural Forum is committed to promoting cultural diplomacy and enhancing people-to-people connections between our two nations.”
ICMEI reaffirms its dedication to nurturing friendship and cooperation between India and Gabon through varicultural initiatives and partnerships, with a vision of deepening mutual appreciation.
Company :-ICMEI
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :
Phone :-+91-1204831143
MENAFN05092023003198003206ID1107006811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.