Azerbaijani Army Stays On Schedule Within New Training Period Plan (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Competitions and
trainings continue in the Azerbaijani Army in connection with the
start of the new training period, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"In accordance with the plan, the units, having left the points
of permanent deployment, are moving to training centers and
training grounds. The main purpose of the competitions is to
improve the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as to
maintain a high level of combat training," the ministry said.
Earlier on August 24, the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army
participated in the multinational Agile Spirit 2023 military
exercise held in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The main emphasis in the international exercises was placed on
ensuring combat coordination in the course of interoperability
actions, the exchange of experience, the improvement of
professionalism, and the combat skills of military personnel.
