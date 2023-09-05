War Update: Ukraine Pursues Offensive Toward Melitopol

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in the morning update , seen by Ukrinform.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, getting entrenched and engaging in counterbattery combat," the report says.

During the day, the enemy launched six missile attacks and 76 air strikes, as well as 60 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were reported. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.

The probability of Russia launching more missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, the General Staff warns.

During the day, 29 combat clashes were recorded along the front line.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, enemy mortars and artillery hit over 20 settlements, including Buchky, Karpovychi, and Progres of Chernihiv region; Druzhba, Sytne, Nova Huta, Romashkove, Buhor, and Malushyne of Sumy region; and Udy, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatyshche, Ohirtseve, Vilkhuvatka, and Ternova, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Budarky district, Kharkiv region. Over 15 settlements, including Fiholivka, Berestovka, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Pishchane, and Kislivka of Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy undertook unsuccessful offensive efforts in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. Their airstrikes targeted the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, as well as Yampolivka and Spirne, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery, including Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Vesele, and Pereizne of Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders continue their offensive to the south of the city of Bakhmut. Attacks by Russian troops were successfully repelled in the area north of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Ivanove district of Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Severne, Druzhba, and New York of Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Avdiivka area. Enemy artillery and mortars keep pummeling populated areas, including Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Keramik, Avdiivka, Severne, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region came under Russian artillery fire.

In the direction of Shakhtarske, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine. More than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by Russian artillery.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, and Stepnohirsk of Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Shcherbaky, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by enemy artillery.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted airstrikes targeting the areas of Tyahinka and Molodizhne. Olhivka and Burhunka in Kherson region came under tillery and mortar fire.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery forces hit 11 artillery systems and four command and control points.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of September 4, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine has reached 265,120, according to the estimates by the General Staff.